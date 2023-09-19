RG&E to hold Smart Meter Open House

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Wednesday, RG&E will hold a Smart Meter Open House at Webster Town Recreation Center for customers to learn about the installation of smart meters.

More than 130,000 smart meters have been installed across New York State so far. RG&E customers in the Rochester region, which includes Monroe and portions of Orleans, Wayne, Livingston, and Genesee counties, are having smart electric and gas meters installed now through 2025.

The open house will be Wednesday at Webster Town Recreation Center, 1350 Chiyoda Dr., Webster 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Registration for the open house is not required and all are welcome. An interpreter will be available for the deaf and hard of hearing community.

More information on Smart Meters here.