RG&E to inspect gas meters inside homes, businesses

RG&E will be in neighborhoods across the region to inspect gas meters inside homes and businesses.

The utility says it’s a federal and state requirement to “support the safe delivery of natural gas.”

There are around 125,000 indoor meters in RG&E territory, and around 33,000 are due to be inspected this year.

The utility is encouraging you to ask for an ID of any employee or contractor.

Inspections will happen Monday through Saturday and take about 10 minutes.