RG&E to offer in-person customer service support starting Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – RG&E is offering one-on-one sessions with customer service representatives at the Monroe County Office Building in Rochester starting Tuesday, May 13.

On the second Tuesday of each month until December, customers can stop at the Monroe County Office Building from 1 to 3 p.m. and address any of their needs, or ask billing questions.

According to RG&E, they have invested in hiring more representatives so they can reduce wait times for customers and “continue to improve the customer experience.” RG&E’s Vice President of Customer Service said so far in 2025, their representatives have answered 75% of customers’ calls within 30 seconds.

Here is the full list of dates where customers can meet with representatives: