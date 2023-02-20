RG&E trains 33 new customer service representatives

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a year-long News10NBC investigation, Rochester Gas & Electric says it has 33 new customer care representatives that have finished training and are ready to work virtually.

The utility says the goal is to reduce customer wait times. This is the first class to graduate from virtual training.

“These new employees understand that customer service is a top priority for our companies, and that they represent our commitment to serve with every conversation they have with our customers,” said Trish Nilsen, president and CEO of NYSEG and RG&E, in a statement.

The new employees will begin receiving calls on Monday. RG&E and NYSEG say they continue to manually process more than 44,000 calls community bills per month.

