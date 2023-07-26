RG&E will help customers at Midday Bash and New City Cafe Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E will be available to help customers at the Midday Bash and at the New City Cafe on Wednesday, July 26.

The pop-up customer service events will connect customers with representatives to help with billing issues, assistance programs, and to receive energy efficiency kits.

RG&E will be at the Midday Bash at Parcel 5 on 285 East Main St. from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. RG&E will be at the New City Cafe & Roastery at 441 Parsells Ave. from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The utility company has held seven other pop-up customer service events around Rochester this summer.