RG&E will hold customer service pop-up at Puerto Rican Fest and other events

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E will hold pop-events at festivals and events around Rochester throughout August to connect customers with representatives.

RG&E will be the Puerto Rican Festival, Midday Bash, the Rochester Air Show, and other summer festivities.

The utility company has held 20 pop-up events so far this season. The events have helped more than 500 customers with billing issues, smart meter installation questions, shut off notices, vegetation management requests, and energy efficiency assistance.

Here is a list of upcoming pop-up events:

Thursday, Aug 3: Puerto Rican Festival at Innovative Field from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug 8: Lifespan of Greater Rochester at South Clinton Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug 9: Midday Bash at Parcel 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 12 and Sunday, Aug 13: Rochester Air Show at the Frederick Douglass Airport from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug 16: Gantt R-Center on North Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 19: Clarissa Street Festival on Clarissa Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 19: Bookbag Drive at the Rochester Sports Complex from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug 23: Midday Bash at Parcel 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, Aug 25: Movies with a Downtown View at Parcel 5 at 7 p.m.