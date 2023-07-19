RG&E will hold customer service pop-up Wednesday afternoon on North Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E is giving customers the opportunity to bring questions directly to the utility company.

RG&E is holding a pop-up customer service event on Wednesday, July 19 at the David F. Gantt Recreation Center on 700 North St. It runs from 4 to 7 p.m.

The event will connect people with customer service representatives to address questions on billing and assistance programs. RG&E will also hand out energy efficiency kits. RG&E is holding pop-up events throughout June and July.