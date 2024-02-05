RG&E will hold open house on Tuesday and Wednesday about smart meters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — RG&E is holding an open house on Tuesday and Wednesday for customers to ask questions about smart meter installation.

As News10NBC has reported, RG&E is working to switch homes and businesses over to smart meters, which have two-way communications between the meter and RG&E’s system. The open houses will share information with customers about the installations, timeline, and customer benefits. Here are the times:

Tuesday, Feb. 6: Dolomite Lodge at 3100 Atlantic Ave. in Penfield from 5 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 7: Chili Community Center at 3237 Chili Ave. in Rochester from 5 to 7 p.m.

There is no need to register for the open houses and a sign language interpreter will be there. RG&E says more than 165,000 smart meters have been installed so far across its region, which includes Monroe, Orleans, Wayne, Livingston, and Genesee counties.

