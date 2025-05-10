RGH nurses honored as part of National Nurses Week

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester General Hospital honored several nurses on Friday at the Patient Care Service Awards as part of National Nurses Week.

The ceremony recognized several nurses for their dedication to their practice. The nominations came from colleagues and supervisors.

“I feel very grateful to be recognized among so many other amazing leaders here at RGH,” said Bethany Hudnell, an RGH nursing program manager. “Honestly, I don’t feel deserving of it, because of all of the sacrifice I know all the other leaders make too. So it’s a privilege, an honor.”

As part of National Nurses Week, RGH provided its nurses with a relaxation room, complete with massage chairs.

