Ribbon cut on Railton Residence, supportive housing units for 7 people

Railton Residence will house 7 people in permanent supportive housing units

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Salvation Army and local officials cut the ribbon on a project three years in the making Thursday.

It’s the Railton Residence on Liberty Pole Way. It will house seven people in permanent, supportive housing units. The units are reserved for veterans, the chronically homeless, and people with serious mental illness.

Railton Residence is named after Commander George Scott Railton, who first brought the Salvation Army to New York State.