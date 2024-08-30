Rideshare driver charged with DWI after passenger contacts 911

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A rideshare driver with a passenger in the car is charged with driving while intoxicated after being stopped on Mount Hope Avenue.

Police say a woman had called a rideshare service on Thursday just before midnight. She told police that, when she got into the SUV in Henrietta, she thought the driver may have been drunk.

The woman sent messages to 911 so she didn’t have to call police in front of the driver. After that, Monroe County sheriff’s deputies followed the car and stopped it near the University of Rochester bookstore.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw deputies taking that driver out of the car and questioning the driver. The passenger was unharmed

From the sticker on the car, it may have been a Lyft. Lyft has a zero-tolerance policy for drunk driving and won’t let anyone with a DUI conviction within the last seven years to drive. Uber has a similar policy.

If the driver is found guilty, sentencing guidelines will revoke the driver’s license for at least six months on top of fines and penalties.