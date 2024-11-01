Ridge Road firefighters pass out candy, connect with community

GREECE, N.Y. — This Halloween, families have been having a sweet time across the region — including in Greece, where the Ridge Road Fire District was out on Black Walnut Drive, giving candy to all the little ghouls and ghosts.

The district chief says it’s all about connecting with the community.

“It’s a good reminder for us that we enjoy working with the community — we love seeing the people, reminding them about fire safety, checking their smoke detectors, having a working CO detector, all those different aspects to help keep them safe,” Battalion Chief Mark Quill said.