Rifles, handguns, bullet proof vests among weapons found in Rochester house search tied to Illinois mass shooting murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police say a mass shooting triggered retaliation shootings across the city, including one at a house on Henry Street where a search two years ago found a cache of weapons. News10NBC finally saw those weapons on Thursday.

The guns found at the house on Henry Street included several rifles and handguns. Police say they also recovered bulletproof vests, extended magazines for rifles and handguns, and drugs like cocaine and fentanyl.

News10NBC Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean asked Rochester Police Department Major Crimes Captain Frank Umbrino about the guns.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “Frank I’m looking at the guns you recovered. You got to believe these guns were used in other crimes?”

Capt. Frank Umbrino, RPD Major Crimes: “That’s a great question Berkeley but I’m not going to get into specifics but we test all guns.”

Capt. Frank Umbrino: “Unfortunately guns change hands all the time a lot of times so just because a gun is used in something two years ago and someone is caught with it today doesn’t mean they’re the ones that possessed it way back when.”

Berkeley Brean: “I know that it’s probably not part of the investigation to know where the guns come from but how do these guns end up in our community?”

Capt. Frank Umbrino: “There’s a ton of ways guns get here. Some are stolen, some are illegally transported across state lines and brought here and sold illegally. Some are ghost guns that are made here.”

The RPD can trace these guns to where they were made, where they were purchased, and how they got here. However federal law prohibits that information from being shared with reporters so that it can be shared with viewers.

At a recent news conference with the mayor on crime, he said RPD recovered 1,174 guns so far in 2024 and more than 500 of them were used in a crime.

