Ring of Fire lights up Conesus Lake to celebrate holiday

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — It was the highlight of the summer season on Conesus Lake: the annual Ring of Fire to celebrate Independence Day.

People living on the lake lit flares at 10 p.m. Wednesday along the entire shoreline. the night was then highlighted by fireworks displays up and down Conesus Lake.

The Ring of fire was originally a Seneca Indian tradition, in which the Senecas would gather around fires around the lake to celebrate its beauty.