Rising Lyme Disease in Monroe County: What you Need to Know

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lyme disease cases have more than doubled in Monroe County since 2022. The New York State Department of Health says infected deer ticks are a possible cause. Declan Stablow from News10NBC spoke with the Monroe County Department of Health about safety measures.

The New York State Department of Health reported that the Finger Lakes region has the highest risk of encountering infected deer ticks in the state. As temperatures rise, these ticks become more common.

“Deer ticks are present when you go outside, and we like to go outside, so anybody is susceptible to it when you’re walking through grass or brush or the woods or taking your dog for a walk,” Monroe County Manager of Environmental Health Services, Starr O’Neil said.

The Monroe County Department of Health advised that ticks are often found in tall, moist foliage. Wearing light-colored clothing and long sleeves can help in spotting and preventing ticks from crawling on your skin.

“So the best preventative measures people can take are first, when you go outside is to wear light-colored clothing. Ticks are dark, so being able to easily see them when they get on you to take them off is a good way,” O’Neil said. “Also wearing long pants, long sleeves, that type of thing. That way it’s not crawling along your skin.”

For tick removal, officials recommended using pointed tweezers to grasp the tick by its head, not the body, to avoid leaving the mouthpiece in the skin.

“Sure. The best way to remove a tick is you want to get some tweezers, some pointed tweezers, and you want to get where it’s in your skin. And take the tweezers and get it by its head like its mouthpiece, not the body,” O’Neil said.

The rise in Lyme disease is not limited to Monroe County. Ontario County health officials reported it as their most prevalent disease outside of sexually transmitted infections. Other surrounding counties have yet to respond to inquiries about similar increases.

Both Monroe and Ontario County health officials noted that changes in the Lyme disease case definition in 2022 might have led to underreporting in the past, but the current increase is still significant.

