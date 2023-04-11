RIT and Seneca Park Zoo Society to host plastic cleanup event in Charlotte

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Institute of Technology and the Seneca Park Zoo Society will hold the Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup special event at the Port of Rochester from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday to educate members of the public on how they can address plastic pollution.

The event will showcase new plastic pollution cleanup technology. It’s the first of its kind using innovative technology to remove plastics and other debris at sites across the region, including in Rochester. The litter collected will be analyzed and categorized, and valuable data will be gleaned to help protect the Great Lakes region, now and for future generations.

Thre will be a clean-up event after the presentation. The event is free and open to the public.