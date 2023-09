ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Institute of Technology broke ground on a new $77 million performing arts center on Wednesday morning.

The performing arts center will be three stories tall and more than 40,000 square feet. It will feature a large rehearsal hall, box office and 750-seat theater. The project is expected to be done by February 2026.

