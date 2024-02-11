RIT grad Daniel Durant set to sign National Anthem at Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS, N.V. — A star with a local connection will be part of the Super Bowl festivities Sunday night in Las Vegas.

RIT’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf class of 2011 grad Daniel Durant will be performing at the Super Bowl. The “CODA” star posted the announcement on his Instagram account with the following caption:

“I’m excited and honored to perform the National Anthem at Superbowl LVIII – can’t wait to be there with other amazing Deaf performers- @anjelpinero and @shaheem – they will be 🔥🔥 to watch! Thank you @nad1880, @lovesign.asl, and @nfl for making that happen! Cheers!”

Recently, Durant was a participant on Dancing With The Stars ad recently proposed to his partner from the show, professional ballroom dancer Britt Stewart.

Daniel made an appearance at RIT last February and spent time with faculty, students, and staff to share his story and give messaged of inspiration to students at RIT’s NTID.