RIT hockey community rallies around beloved Zamboni driver Stu Hughes after cancer diagnosis

RIT community reaches out for Zamboni driver fighting cancer

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — If you’ve ever been to a Rochester Institute of Technology hockey game, you’ve likely seen Stu Hughes the Zamboni driver. He can often be seen keeping the rink spotless for games, or doing donuts on the ice after a big win surrounded by cheering fans. But a recent cancer diagnosis has seen the Tiger community coming together to cheer on Hughes in a different way.

“Stu has been a fixture in the ice arena for as long as I can remember … you can imagine anybody that you’ve known for a long time, that what your reaction would be for that diagnosis — it’s a little shock and a little sadness. And then you, you know, you want to see what you can do to help,” said David Faas, an RIT fan.

Hughes is a longtime favorite of RIT’s fan section, known as the Corner Crew. They’ve been a big help in getting the word out there about his diagnosis.

“RIT hockey fan base considers ourself one big family. And Stu has been part of our big family. So it was, it was a gut punch for all of us hearing that … he’s such a beloved figure, not just with the community, but the hockey community in Rochester also. Everybody knows him. So I think just seeing the general outcry of support for Stu has been not surprising, but really nice to see in the end,” said JJ Lang, an RIT alum.

Hughes has been on leave from work since his diagnosis — and those on the RIT hockey team say it’s just not the same rink without Stu.

“He’s just always been there for me, and and I hope I’ve been there for him as well. It’s just, it’s been, a friendship of respect. But, very professional, like, you know, he took care of the ice, but it was just more than that. He took a lot of pride in how the facility appeared to the general public, and it’s by far the best-kept facility in Rochester,” said Coach Wayne Wilson.

“You know, the ice here is always top-notch. We’re really fortunate that he takes great care of the rink and brings a lot of life to the corner crew with his donuts after a big win at home,” said player Dimitri Mikrogiannakis.

Hughes’ GoFundMe has already reached over twice its original $5,000 goal – something that Hughes’ daughter is incredibly touched by.

“He’s great. He’s worked at RIT, I think, for about 46 years now, since he was 18. … I know that he’s going to say that it’s way more support than he ever thought he could have. But I know how great of a guy he is and how much it means to him. So I can’t thank everybody enough for everything. … Our goal has more than doubled. So it’s amazing to see that,” said Amanda Hughes, Stu’s daughter.

