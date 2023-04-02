RIT hosts “Jam for Hope” for student living with cancer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An RIT game and design student, and two-time cancer survivor, who is fighting cancer for the third time now, had a wish that was granted on Saturday.

Non-profit, “The Dear Jack Foundation” granted Zachary Sheikh’s wish to create video games and animation to support and inspire kids living with life-threatening illnesses. The non-profit hosted a game jam competition at RIT to make that happen.

A game jam is an event where participants try to create a video game, from scratch.

“I also loved video games and animation. They always helped me get through a lot of the tough times, ” said Sheikh. “So I’m looking forward to pay it forward here and create games and animation to help more people get through these times and hopefully start a spark or a wave here so other companies and other designers see this and maybe they help other kids. They realize how impactful their work is.”

RIT students formed teams for the game jam, and will work Sunday to create their products to fulfill Sheikh’s wish.