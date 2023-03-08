RIT hosts largest career fair since the pandemic

Henrietta, N.Y.- Hundreds of students lined up on the steps of RIT’s Gordon Field house. School officials said they’ve been preparing students all week for this day, including doing mock interviews and resume reviews.

“Just seeing the amount of students that are pouring in our doors and getting ready to just talk to employers and seeing the excitement in their eyes, that’s what we’re looking for, and that’s what makes us so happy,” said Maria Richart, Director of Career Services and Cooperative Education.

Students said career fairs help them make face to face connections with representatives at different companies.

“I’m just excited. I kind of feel like a pro, but at the same time you know, you get a little jittery, you kind of feel the nerves from everybody else so it’s exciting,” said 5th year mechanical engineer and technology student Siera Kegler.

School officials said over 350 alumni came back to recruit students.

Thursday is the official interview day and they’re hoping every student here lands a job.