RIT men’s hockey wins conference championship; on to NCAA

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — RIT men’s hockey team took down American International in the Atlantic Hockey Championship game, 5-2 on Saturday night. With the win, the Tigers clinch an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

The Yellowjackets opened the scoring four minutes into on a Jordan Biro goal, before the Tigers responded with back to back goals by a Dimitri Mikrogiannakis and Elijah Gonsalves. From there, the Tigers never trailed.

They await their seeding for the NCAA tournament and the site they’ll be playing at, which will be announced on Sunday.