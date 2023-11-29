RIT offers early look at the ‘Shed’

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — News10NBC got a behind-the-scenes look Tuesday at Rochester Institute of Technology’s new Student Hall for Exploration and Development.

RIT calls the new facility the “Shed.”

The 209,000-square-foot building will feature studios, practice rooms, lounges, a 185-seat theater and more.

“RIT is a place where students, they dream, they design, and they build, they make things — and most of that making historically has been hidden behind our brick walls. And we wanted to bring that front and center in a building that is very wide open.” RIT President David Munson said.

RIT also broke ground on a new 1,500-seat music hall this year. That project is expected to wrap up in 2025.