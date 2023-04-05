RIT receives $2 million in federal funding for semiconductor and microsystems lab

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – RIT received $2 million in funding, which will renergize it’s cutting-edge research, while also developing the next generation of engineering talent here in Rochester.

Rochester is home to world-class research institutions dedicated to advancing the semiconductor industry. RIT has been at the forefront of critical research and development to help grow this industry and provide the necessary workforce to support it,

“The upgrade of our laboratory facilities, for our students and researchers, will further strengthen our ability to help drive the U.S. to a leadership position in the semiconductor manufacturing industry,” said RIT President David Munson. “Semiconductor research and development underpins critical technologies ranging from artificial intelligence to biomedical sensors. It is essential that government, business, and educational institutions continue on a collaborative path to assure a reliable supply of leading-edge chips that will enable a prosperous and secure future.”

The Rochester Institute of Technology Semiconductor and Microsystems Fabrication Laboratory is a 10,000 square space serving as a teaching lab, workforce development training center, and corporate test site. These funds will be used to purchase equipment and instrumentation as part of a major updating and expansion to the facility.

Congressman Morelle, Senator Schumer, and Senator Gillibrand worked in partnership to secure this federal funding and were at RIT on Wednesday to make the announcement.