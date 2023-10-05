RIT receives record-high amount of research funds from national agencies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local university set another record for the amount of money it received towards sponsored research.

In the 2022-2023 fiscal year, the Rochester Institute of Technology received $94 million. Some of the areas of research where that money was used include nano-technology, optics, cyber security and artificial intelligence.

Most of the funds were awarded by national agencies including the National Science Foundation, Department of Defense, and National Institutes of Health.