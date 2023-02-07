RIT starts program for Rochester Prep seniors to learn about college experience

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s almost time for high school seniors to pick where they will be for the next four years and that can be a daunting decision.

Rochester Prep High School and the Rochester Institute of Technology have found a way to make that decision a little easier.

The two educational institutions have teamed up with a new senior capstone. The six-month experience is for Rochester Prep seniors who are either interested in science or want to learn more about the college experience.

“I was really impressed with how they were able to give us information, whether it be graphics or videos or powerpoints,” said Kristal Jenkins, a senior at Rochester Prep. “And then also being able to incorporate science so it’s not all being about science. I think my biggest take away was when we learned about COVID because it is such a current issue, and then the way they’re able to explain it and the way that I was able to understand.”

Students worked with RIT professors and student assistants to experiment, learn, and present their findings.