HENRIETTA, N.Y. — A Rochester Institute of Technology student is missing.

Matthew Grant is the co-captain of the RIT wrestling team. The 22-year-old was last seen around 10 p.m. Monday in Henrietta. He was driving a green Jeep Cherokee with Michigan plates. He was wearing a green jacket and jeans.

Classes at RIT wrapped up today. A lot of students are heading home for the holiday.

If you’ve seen Matthew or his Jeep, call 911.