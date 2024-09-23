RIT students interpret at Deaf Culture Awareness Day at Seneca Park Zoo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo hosted Deaf Culture Awareness Day to promote accessible programming for its exhibits on Sunday.

The zoo invited students from RIT’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf to interpret for students from the Rochester School for the Deaf. They described animal sounds RSD students can’t hear at the zoo.

The RIT students say it’s great being able to give back to the community that’s given so much to them

“I feel like it makes them feel included. That’s just what access does. People need to feel included,” said Camille Uadialle, an interpreting student with the RIT’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf.

Students also got to celebrate elephant day which was also on Sunday.