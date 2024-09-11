RIT students react to presidential debate

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The vibe was energetic as students clapped and cheered at Rochester Institute of Technology’s Ingle Auditorium Tuesday night while Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump took the stage for their first presidential debate.

It was a packed house at the presidential candidate debate watch event hosted by the RIT Student Alumni Union. Students poured refreshments, pulled up seats and watched intently on the big screen during the candidates’ remarks in the hour-and-a-half showdown between Harris and Trump as they squared off for possibly the only time.

Students were looking to hear from both candidates on where they stand on big issues like the economy, women’s reproductive rights, and immigration. They were also listening to see if the candidates stayed on message with fewer attacks.

“I think it’s really important for students to be engaged in the political process and to be informed about the candidates and their positions on the issues,” one student said.

Another student added, “I’m hoping to hear more about their plans for the future and less personal attacks.”

With 55 days left until election day, it’s still unclear if there will be a second debate between Harris and Trump ahead of November.

