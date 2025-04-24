RIT students to showcase innovative projects at ‘Imagine RIT’ Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Students from the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) are gearing up to showcase their innovative projects at Imagine RIT this Saturday.

The event will feature a record number of over 430 student exhibits. Some of the exhibits that will be featured are “Theme Park Enthusiasts,” which includes functional models of amusement rides, a hands-on experience with ultrasound systems and anatomical models, a wooden mechanical pinball machine and many other exhibits.

People can visit the exhibits from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday right on the RIT campus. Tens of thousands of people attend this event each year. RIT has an interactive map that will guide people around the campus and to the exhibits.

Visitors will be able to park on the RIT campus for free during the event. Once RIT lots are full, volunteers will direct people to Monroe Community College, where free shuttle services will be offered to and from RIT until 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

For more information on the event or RIT, click here.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI