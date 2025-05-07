Rite Aid to close or sell all stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

NEW YORK – Rite Aid announced plans to close or sell all its stores after starting Chapter 11 proceedings. The struggling drugstore chain said it intends to keep stores open for the next few months while attempting to sell all its assets.

Rite Aid said it will work to ensure customer prescriptions are transferred to other pharmacies during the sale process.

