River Run raises funds for organ transplant recipients

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – April is “Donate Life” month, a time to encourage organ donation. To honor the occasion, the University of Rochester Medical Center held an “Organ Transplant River Run” to raise funds to support patients waiting for, or recovering from, organ transplant surgery.

One family helped by organ donation explained the life-changing impact of a single donation.

“I think our family is an example on Canandaigua Lake,” said Shane Collins, organ recipient.

“He wouldn’t be here. I’d be standing here alone,” Renee Collins, Shane’s wife said.

According to the “United Network for Organ Sharing,” more than 42,000 people got life-saving organ transplants, just last year.