River search day 6: Balloon release planned for Zy’Jae; Crews lower water even more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Efforts to recover Zy’Jae St. Pierre, the 5-year-old boy who fell into the Genesee River on Sunday afternoon, have entered a sixth day.

Rochester Police have been searching the river with scuba teams, drones, and foot patrols. The community has come together to help with the search and offer their support for his family at a memorial on the Andrews Street Bridge, where the boy fell. The boy was with his mother and younger sibling when he ran ahead, climbed over the railing on the Andrews Street Bridge, and fell 50 feet. Here’s the latest on the search:

Balloon release planned for Friday

Zy’Jae’s former teacher is organizing a balloon release at 6 p.m. on Friday at Sunshine Village on Lee Road to bring the community together and continue to rally behind the family.

Crews lower water levels even more

RPD has been working with officials from RG&E and other agencies to lower water levels in the river to help with the search. Crews lowered water levels even more on Thursday.

A diver walked the area between the Andrews Street bridge and High Falls and another diver went behind High Falls. RPD Lt. Adam Alliet explained that a lot of the water coming into the Rochester area comes from the Mt. Morris Dam, so reducing it from there is key for an effective search.

“In order to get the reduction that we need here to do certain searches or make it safer for us takes 24 hours to affect the area,” he said.

Warning about unapproved GoFundMe accounts

RPD is warning the community of several unapproved GoFundMe accounts circulating online. Police say there are two approved GoFundMe accounts. See them below:

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI

RELATED: