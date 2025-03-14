Riverdance member speaks ahead of show in Rochester for 30th-anniversary tour

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s celebration of Irish traditions and culture will continue past St. Patrick’s Day with the 30th-anniversary tour of Riverdance coming to the West Herr Auditorium Theatre.

The show is a fusion of Irish and international dance. Amy-Mae Dolan, a world-champion Irish dancer and principal dancer with the Riverdance tour, spoke about the show’s uniqueness and what she thinks has kept audiences coming back for three decades.

“The people who are involved in Riverdance are very passionate about it being the best dance show in the world. And also, that it constantly grows and improves. That’s why it’s amazing to be a part of this show,” Dolan said.

None of the dancers in the cast were born yet when Riverdance started 30 years ago. The show will be in Rochester for two performances, March 25 and 26. You can get tickets online here or at the Auditorium Box Office.

