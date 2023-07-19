Riverside expansion project doesn’t include restaurant at Blue Cross Arena

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Fans of the Rochester Americans and Knighthawks may not be thrilled about this update on the Roc the Riverway project to the Blue Cross Arena. We learned the riverside restaurant was out last night. On Wednesday, the city said they couldn’t find anyone to operate it.

At its meeting Tuesday night, the City Council approved $1.3 million for the Blue Cross Arena Riverside Project. It’s part of the ROC the Riverway Program. The project includes new suites, more concession stands, and meeting rooms with a view of the river inside.

But City Council member Mary Lupien highlighted one key idea that is now missing.

“Councilmember Gruber asked some questions around the restaurant being removed from the project,” Lupien said.

A riverside restaurant in the arena was in the plans since the beginning of the Roc the Riverway project five years ago. But for now, it’s scrapped.

In a statement from the city they said, “The City has tried a couple of times to engage an experienced operator for a restaurant within the Blue Cross Arena riverside addition but was not successful in generating qualified interest. At this time, the city is moving forward with the BCA Riverside Addition Project without the restaurant and intends to continue to explore opportunities for an eating establishment along Broad Street in the future.”

However, fans were looking forward to a more convenient place to eat before or after a game.

“I think it would be nice to have a restaurant at the Blue Cross Arena. It would be a lot of fun to see a game and also experience the dining atmosphere. Plus, it would be a great location right over the river, so it’d be very cool,” Rochester Amerks fan Seth Weinstein said.