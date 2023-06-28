RMSC adds more Taylor Swift laser light shows

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Swifties, get ready to shake it off if you didn’t get tickets to the laser show. The Rochester Museum & Science Center is adding some more shows. The Taylor Swift-themed laser light show will take over the Strasenburgh Planetarium next week.

Tickets went on sale last Saturday — and sold out in less than three days.

To keep up with demand, more shows have been added. Tickets to those new shows go on sale at 8 a.m. Wednesday. For more information, or to order tickets, go to rmsc.org/taylorswift.