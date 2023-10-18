RMSC and Lollypop Farm team up for new animal care exhibit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Museum and Science Center and Lollypop Farm unveiled their new collaborative exhibit on Tuesday afternoon.

“Lollypop Farm: Adventures to Adoption” uses two key parts of the shelter’s mission: Animal care and adoption.

Visitors can use real life examples of X-ray images and microscope samples to diagnose health issues in different stuffed animals. After, they can play the adoption game to try and match the animals to different adopters.

“We’re teaching kids about future career opportunities working with animals with hands on interactive play, which is always fun,” said Kim Ferris-Church, the Humane Education Manager at Lollypop Farm.

The exhibit celebrates the shelter’s 150th anniversary.