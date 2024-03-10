RMSC celebrates International Women's Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Museum & Science Center made sure to celebrate International Women’s Day on Saturday.

The day itself was actually Frida, but women will be celebrated all month long as part of Women’s Month.

RMSC held various events Saturday, including a women’s history coloring station and a story corner to hear tales about women who have made history and impacted their communities.

“This is very important for us. It fits in with our mission and vision of highlighting some of Rochester’s important women in our history,” said Stephanie Hildregh, assistant director of education with RMSC.

There also was a Women’s Day postcard exhibit, where you could design a postcard and send it to an important woman in your life.