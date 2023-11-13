RMSC celebrates Veterans Day with exhibit of naval ship named after Rochester

USS Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – In celebration of Veterans Day, the Rochester Museum and Science Center offered free tickets to the museum for people with a valid military ID on Friday and Saturday.

The USS Rochester exhibit, located across from the Museum & Science Center in the Eisenhart Auditorium, was open both days. Built immediately at the end of WWII, the USS Rochester became the flagship of the Navy’s 7th fleet during the Korean War. The exhibit features authentic objects from the ship and several hands-on activities and a full model of the ship.

Asked what brought him to the exhibit on Friday, veteran Joe Manaco said, “First, I did discover there’s a ship named after Rochester and that intrigued me, then second, it being the day before Veterans Day. Taking advantage of the free admission and spending a half day with my son.”