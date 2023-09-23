RMSC, Fringe team up for a celestial evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fringe Festival is ending things on a high note this weekend.

So high — it’s celestial.

The Rochester Museum & Science Center partnered up with the Fringe to present Astrofringe.

Telescopes were set up at Parcel 5 for people to gaze at the stars. You could check out things like the moon, Jupiter, Saturn and other objects in space.

It was all to raise awareness about the eclipse that will be visible here in Rochester next year. There was even a scale model of a solar system to explain how eclipses work.

Saturday, Sept. 23, is the final day of the Fringe Festival. Check the full schedule here.