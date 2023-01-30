RMSC held sensory-friendly activities on Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was Sensory Sunday at the Rochester Museum and Science Center.

That’s when RMSC creates a more sensory-friendly environment for people with autism spectrum disorder, sensory processing disorder, or other developmental disabilities.

Some of the features include dimmed lights, designated quiet areas, and sensory-friendly activities.

“A morning museum experience for people on the autism spectrum or people who just need a more unique museum experience,” said Travis Hughes, the manager of floor experiences at RMSC. “Lower crowds, more hands on activities, just a more unique sensory museum experience.”

The next sensory Sunday is scheduled for Feb. 12. Tickets start at $16 for children and $18 for adults.