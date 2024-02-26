RMSC offers free webinars ahead of total solar eclipse

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The countdown is on for the total solar eclipse happening on April 8 and the Rochester Museum and Science Center is hosting two free webinars ahead of the big day to make sure everyone is prepared.

The webinars are February 29 and April 4.

The first webinar will focus on the science behind the total solar eclipse and the second webinar will focus on how to safely view the eclipse on April 8.

55th District State Senator Sandra Brouk and RMSC Eclipse Coordinator spoke on Sunday about how anyone looking forward to the eclipse could benefit from the webinars.

“We truly have a treasure here with the Rochester Museum and Science Center. Not every city has a resource like this and obviously not every city will be in this line of totality, so we want to make sure we are using all of our resources to bring these opportunities to young people. to bring opportunities to families,” Brouk said.

Eclipse Coordinator Dan Schniederman said that the best way to view the eclipse before and after the path of totality is to wear safety glasses that are free for pick-up at the museum.

“If you want to look at the sun, you must wear eclipse glasses. They are the safest way to view it. Sunglasses are just nowhere near strong enough. it is the best way to view the partial phases before and after totality,” Schniederman said.

Registration for the webinars are free on the the RMSC website.