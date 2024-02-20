RMSC offers various exhibits and activities for February break

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – If you’re looking for a way to stay busy this February break, the Rochester Museum and Science Center may be the place for you.

The three-floor museum has several different exhibits showcasing the coolest parts of nature, from how the slowest animals survive to the wonders of water. The traveling exhibit “Survival of the Slowest,” has many different animals but the one receiving the most buzz is “Sash”- the sloth.

Kids said they had fun while learning at the same time. For many parents, RMSC is a way to share a part of their childhood experience to the next generation.

This February break, RMSC is celebrating ‘Amazing Animal Engineer Week.” From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. RMSC has several activities that correlate:

Mini Engineering Corner: Build your own animal habitat using recycled materials to learn about how insects and animals engineer their homes. Make your own to take home!

Animal Engineers Scavenger Hunt: Search the Museum & Science Center to learn about animal engineers housed in the RMSC first floor.

Survival of the Slowest Engineered Animals: Create your own animal based on the adaptations of the animals from our exhibit "Survival of the Slowest."

Animal Engineer Lab: Match scat while learning about camouflage, and animal habitats.

For more information on all RMSC has to offer, visit their website.