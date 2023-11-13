RMSC to host Holiday Bazaar Arts & Crafts Sale

Rochester Museum & Science Center will hold its 51st annual Holiday Bazaar Arts & Crafts Sale this weekend, Nov. 17-19.

The juried show will feature five floors of displays — with more than 170 exhibitors — across the RMSC campus. The exhibitors will present fine arts and crafts from a variety of media: ceramics, fiber arts, photography, paintings, woodwork, glass, jewelry and more.

Hours are 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19.

