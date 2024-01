ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Museum and Science Center is holding a series of laser light shows throughout February at its Strasenburgh Planetarium set to Beyonce’s music.

The show will feature 14 of Beyonce hits including “Single Ladies”, “Run The World”, “Halo”, and “Irreplaceable”. There will also be a shorter, matinee version that runs 43 minutes. You can see show times and get tickets here.