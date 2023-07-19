RMSC will hold public session on protecting Great Lakes Wednesday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Museum and Science Center is holding a public session on Wednesday evening about efforts to protect the Great Lakes.

The session focuses on the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, a collaboration between 16 federal agencies to protect the Great Lakes ecosystem. The session runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and people can interact with Environmental Protection Agency staff.

“The Great Lakes are a national treasure and a vital source of drinking water, recreation, and economic opportunity for millions of people,” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa Garcia. “Our team wants to hear from you on how we can work together to protect and restore this precious resource for current and future generations. Your input will help shape our work in the Great Lakes.”