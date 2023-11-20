RMSC’s arts and crafts sale draws in thousands every year

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Museum and Science Center hosted its 51st annual Holiday Bazaar Arts & Crafts Sale throughout the museum & science center, as well as in Eisenhart Auditorium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Over 170 exhibitors showcased unique, hand-made items including ceramics, fiber arts, glass, jewelry, mixed media, paintings, photography, prints, sculpture, woodwork, and more. Exhibitors came from across New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, and as far away as North Carolina to participate.

As one of the longest-running fine arts and unique crafts festivals in the Greater Rochester region, the event attracts thousands of shoppers every year.







