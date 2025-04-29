Road closed after serious motorcycle crash in Genesee County

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

LE ROY, N.Y. – Part of Route 19 in the town of Le Roy was closed Monday night after a serious motorcycle crash near the Thruway entrance ramp.

A tarp was seen covering something near the motorcycle. A car with damage to its passenger side was also seen at the scene.

Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the crash. News10NBC reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for more information.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI