Road closed on Brooks Road between East River Road and West Henrietta Road due to crash

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said traffic is shut down on Brooks Road between East River Road and West Henrietta Road in Henrietta.

The Sheriff’s Office said the road is closed due to a crash and people are asked to use alternative routes for travel.

A News10NBC photojournalist is at the scene where there is a heavy police presence along with fire crews.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.