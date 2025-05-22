Road in Perinton closed for ‘person in crisis’ investigation
PERINTON, N.Y. — Part of Shagbark Way in Perinton is closed on Thursday morning because of a “person in crisis” investigation.
Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say the road is closed between Mason Road and Folkside Lane to ensure people’s safety. News10NBC’s photojournalist sees a SWAT team with guns drawn and it appears that the investigation is centered around a home.
Deputies say they will release more details this morning. Check back for updates.