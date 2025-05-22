Road in Perinton closed for ‘person in crisis’ investigation

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

PERINTON, N.Y. — Part of Shagbark Way in Perinton is closed on Thursday morning because of a “person in crisis” investigation.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say the road is closed between Mason Road and Folkside Lane to ensure people’s safety. News10NBC’s photojournalist sees a SWAT team with guns drawn and it appears that the investigation is centered around a home.

Deputies say they will release more details this morning. Check back for updates.